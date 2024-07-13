Laos: Meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and the President of the Komeito Party

12 July 2024_ The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, met with the President of the Komeito Party, Yamaguchi Natsuo, on an official visit to the country. During the meeting, the importance of cooperation between Laos and Japan was highlighted, with particular reference to Japan's support for Lao's chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024. Both sides expressed gratitude for Japan's continued support, particularly through official development assistance (ODA). The meeting also highlighted the desire to further strengthen economic and political ties between the two countries. This is reported by lnr.org.la. Yamaguchi's visit includes meetings with senior Lao officials to discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors.