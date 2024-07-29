Laos: Meeting between the foreign ministers of Laos and India to strengthen bilateral cooperation

29 July 2024_ On 27 July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Khommasith, met with Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Vientiane at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed how to improve bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in cooperation between Laos and India. The importance of continuing to work together on joint projects, particularly in the area of development and training, was highlighted. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards strengthening ties between the two countries, which have actively collaborated since 1965.