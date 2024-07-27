Laos: Meeting between the foreign ministers of Laos and Japan to strengthen bilateral relations

July 27, 2024_ Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Khommasith met with his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries. The meeting took place during Kamikawa's participation in an ASEAN summit, where the two ministers reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and future opportunities for collaboration. During the meeting, the importance of continuing to develop economic and cultural ties, with particular attention to Japanese investments in Laos, was highlighted. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between Laos and Japan, with the aim of celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.