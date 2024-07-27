Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting between the foreign ministers of Laos and Japan to strengthen bilateral relations

July 27, 2024_ Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Khommasith met with his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko to discuss strengthening relations between...

Laos: Meeting between the foreign ministers of Laos and Japan to strengthen bilateral relations
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Khommasith met with his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries. The meeting took place during Kamikawa's participation in an ASEAN summit, where the two ministers reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and future opportunities for collaboration. During the meeting, the importance of continuing to develop economic and cultural ties, with particular attention to Japanese investments in Laos, was highlighted. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between Laos and Japan, with the aim of celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting marks meeting between met Giappone
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza