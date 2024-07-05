Laos: Meeting between the parliaments of Laos and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation

July 5, 2024_ A meeting was held between the Parliaments of Laos and Vietnam on July 4, 2024 to discuss important bilateral cooperation issues. The Lao delegation was led by Saleumxay Kommasith, Vice President of the Parliament of Laos, while the Vietnamese delegation was led by Nguyen Khac Dinh, Vice President of the Parliament of Vietnam. During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations and discussed future plans to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. The representatives also underlined the importance of maintaining and developing the historical ties between the two countries. This is reported by lnr.org.la. The meeting highlighted the commitment of both countries to promote economic, commercial and political collaboration, with particular attention to the training and development of human resources.