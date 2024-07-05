Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting between the parliaments of Laos and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation

July 5, 2024_ A meeting was held between the Parliaments of Laos and Vietnam on July 4, 2024 to discuss important bilateral cooperation issues. The...

Laos: Meeting between the parliaments of Laos and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ A meeting was held between the Parliaments of Laos and Vietnam on July 4, 2024 to discuss important bilateral cooperation issues. The Lao delegation was led by Saleumxay Kommasith, Vice President of the Parliament of Laos, while the Vietnamese delegation was led by Nguyen Khac Dinh, Vice President of the Parliament of Vietnam. During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations and discussed future plans to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. The representatives also underlined the importance of maintaining and developing the historical ties between the two countries. This is reported by lnr.org.la. The meeting highlighted the commitment of both countries to promote economic, commercial and political collaboration, with particular attention to the training and development of human resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting between meeting highlighted Laos Vietnam
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza