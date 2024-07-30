Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Laos: Meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chinese delegation to strengthen bilateral ties

30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
30 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, welcomed a delegation led by John Li, representative of the Chinese province of Hong Kong, on an official visit to the country from 28 to 30 July 2024. During the meeting, topics were discussed of economic, trade and tourism cooperation, with the aim of promoting stronger relations between Laos and China. This meeting marks an important step towards expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on investment and training. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. John Li's visit represents an opportunity to further strengthen ties between Laos and China, two nations that share a long history of cooperation and cultural exchanges.

