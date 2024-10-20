Laos: Meeting between the Vice President of the National Assembly and his Armenian counterpart

October 19, 2024_ Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Laos Khambay Damlat met with his Armenian counterpart Hakob Arshakyan in Vientiane for the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45). During the meeting, Khambay expressed appreciation for Arshakyan's participation, stressing the importance of the visit in strengthening relations between Laos and Armenia. Both leaders acknowledged the need to further promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, which is currently below expectations. Khambay proposed increasing high-level exchanges between parliaments and prioritizing the implementation of existing bilateral agreements. This was reported by kpl.gov.la. The meeting is a significant step in enhancing diplomatic and trade ties between Laos, a Southeast Asian country, and Armenia, a Caucasus nation.