Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting between the Vice President of the National Assembly and his Armenian counterpart

October 19, 2024_ Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Laos Khambay Damlat met with his Armenian counterpart Hakob Arshakyan in Vientiane for...

Laos: Meeting between the Vice President of the National Assembly and his Armenian counterpart
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Laos Khambay Damlat met with his Armenian counterpart Hakob Arshakyan in Vientiane for the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45). During the meeting, Khambay expressed appreciation for Arshakyan's participation, stressing the importance of the visit in strengthening relations between Laos and Armenia. Both leaders acknowledged the need to further promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, which is currently below expectations. Khambay proposed increasing high-level exchanges between parliaments and prioritizing the implementation of existing bilateral agreements. This was reported by kpl.gov.la. The meeting is a significant step in enhancing diplomatic and trade ties between Laos, a Southeast Asian country, and Armenia, a Caucasus nation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his Armenian counterpart strengthening relations between Laos Lao istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata reato universale, non si placano le polemiche
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza