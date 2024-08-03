Laos: Meeting for the creation of a citizen registration system

03 August 2024_ On 2 August 2024, a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, was held in Vientiane to discuss the creation of a citizen registration system. The meeting saw the participation of government officials and representatives of various ministries, with the aim of improving the management of citizen information and ensuring more effective governance. During the meeting, the results of previous experiences in Vietnam were presented, highlighting the importance of a coordinated and well-structured approach. The source of this news is laophattananews.com. The meeting represents a significant step towards the implementation of a system that could improve the quality of public services and the security of personal data in Laos.