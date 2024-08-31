Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting to address rising prices and exchange rate

August 30, 2024_ On August 30, 2024, Special Committee 83/NY held a meeting to discuss strategies to address the economic difficulties in Laos,...

Laos: Meeting to address rising prices and exchange rate
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ On August 30, 2024, Special Committee 83/NY held a meeting to discuss strategies to address the economic difficulties in Laos, especially the rising prices of goods and the high exchange rate. The meeting, chaired by Kongsavanh Saisongkham, was attended by experts and government officials, including former government officials and academics. During the meeting, experiences and proposals were shared to improve the country's economic situation, with the aim of establishing effective measures for price control and exchange rate management. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This meeting is an important step for the Lao government in its efforts to stabilize the economy and meet the needs of the people in the context of rising inflation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting meeting address convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza