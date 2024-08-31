Laos: Meeting to address rising prices and exchange rate

August 30, 2024_ On August 30, 2024, Special Committee 83/NY held a meeting to discuss strategies to address the economic difficulties in Laos, especially the rising prices of goods and the high exchange rate. The meeting, chaired by Kongsavanh Saisongkham, was attended by experts and government officials, including former government officials and academics. During the meeting, experiences and proposals were shared to improve the country's economic situation, with the aim of establishing effective measures for price control and exchange rate management. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This meeting is an important step for the Lao government in its efforts to stabilize the economy and meet the needs of the people in the context of rising inflation.