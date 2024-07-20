Laos: Meeting to improve the management of ethnic policies

July 19, 2024_ The vice chairwoman of the Commission on Ethnic Minorities, Thadsadaphone Chanthamat, said the meeting aimed to review the implementation of policies and tasks of the Ministry and related organizations. The objective was to improve the quality of decisions of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly regarding coordination between the Commission for Ethnic Minorities and the ministries involved. During the meeting, the successes and difficulties encountered in implementing the policies, as well as possible future solutions, were discussed. Participants listened to assessments and comments from the Committee on Culture, Society and Minorities of the Vientiane People's Assembly, together with representatives of various central ministries and organizations. Laoedaily.com.la reports it. The meeting highlighted the importance of effective coordination to improve the conditions of ethnic minorities in Laos.