Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Laos: Meeting to prepare 5th Population and Housing Census

08 November 2024_ A meeting was held today between the Lao Statistics Bureau, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the United Nations...

08 November 2024_ A meeting was held today between the Lao Statistics Bureau, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to strengthen preparations for the 5th Population and Housing Census, scheduled for 2025. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister Phonesaly Souksavath, highlighted the significant progress and challenges ahead of the census. During the first half of 2024, with the support of UNFPA, new strategic partnerships have been established to ensure the success of the exercise. The census results will provide crucial data to monitor Laos’ socio-economic development and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. This was reported by kpl.gov.la. The census will involve approximately 13,000 field workers and will collect data from approximately 1.4 million households across 18 provinces.

