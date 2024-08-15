Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting to prepare for the 5th Congress of the Planning and Investment Party

August 14, 2024_ On August 13, 2024, the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos held an event to prepare for the upcoming 5th Party Congress....

Laos: Meeting to prepare for the 5th Congress of the Planning and Investment Party
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ On August 13, 2024, the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos held an event to prepare for the upcoming 5th Party Congress. The meeting was attended by representatives from the government and various sectors, with the aim of discussing strategies and plans for the country's economic development. During the event, the progress and challenges in the investment sector were presented, highlighting the importance of cooperation between different entities. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The 5th Party Congress of Planning and Investment is an important opportunity to shape the future economic policies of Laos, a Southeast Asian country known for its natural resources and development potential.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Investment of Laos Laos an event investment sector
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza