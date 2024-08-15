Laos: Meeting to prepare for the 5th Congress of the Planning and Investment Party

August 14, 2024_ On August 13, 2024, the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos held an event to prepare for the upcoming 5th Party Congress. The meeting was attended by representatives from the government and various sectors, with the aim of discussing strategies and plans for the country's economic development. During the event, the progress and challenges in the investment sector were presented, highlighting the importance of cooperation between different entities. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The 5th Party Congress of Planning and Investment is an important opportunity to shape the future economic policies of Laos, a Southeast Asian country known for its natural resources and development potential.