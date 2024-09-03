Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Laos: Meeting to promote and manage investments in Luang Namtha province

September 03, 2024_ A meeting was recently held in Luang Namtha, Laos, to discuss investment promotion and management in the province. The event,...

03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
September 03, 2024_ A meeting was recently held in Luang Namtha, Laos, to discuss investment promotion and management in the province. The event, chaired by Governor Viengsavath Siphandone, was attended by representatives from the local government and various economic sectors. During the meeting, the results of investment promotion activities and future strategies to improve the economic situation of the province were presented. Luang Namtha Province is known for its biodiversity and tourism opportunities, making it a key area for investment. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The meeting also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the government and the private sector to attract sustainable investment and promote local development.

