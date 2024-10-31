Laos: Meeting to promote SME development in the country

October 30, 2024_ The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Laos organized the 23rd Trade and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Working Group (TPSWG) meeting in Vientiane. The event, chaired by Deputy Minister Manothong Vongxay, brought together representatives from various sectors, including diplomats and development partners, to discuss challenges and opportunities for SMEs in the country. The importance of improving the competitiveness of SMEs and strengthening trade ties with ASEAN and other international organizations was highlighted during the meeting. This was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The meeting also highlighted the need for an enabling business environment to stimulate economic growth and employment in Laos.