Laos: Meeting to promote SMEs in the Mekong region

August 20, 2024_ The 12th Mekong Region Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Promotion Meeting, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, was held in Vientiane, Laos on August 20, 2024. The event was attended by about 140 representatives from various Mekong member countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, with the aim of enhancing business connectivity and networking among SMEs. During the meeting, crucial topics such as current challenges of SMEs and opportunities for collaboration for economic development in the region were discussed. This news was reported by lnr.org.la. The meeting also included networking sessions and bilateral meetings to further facilitate business relations among the participating nations.