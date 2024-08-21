Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting to promote SMEs in the Mekong region

August 20, 2024_ The 12th Mekong Region Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Promotion Meeting, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of...

Laos: Meeting to promote SMEs in the Mekong region
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ The 12th Mekong Region Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Promotion Meeting, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, was held in Vientiane, Laos on August 20, 2024. The event was attended by about 140 representatives from various Mekong member countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, with the aim of enhancing business connectivity and networking among SMEs. During the meeting, crucial topics such as current challenges of SMEs and opportunities for collaboration for economic development in the region were discussed. This news was reported by lnr.org.la. The meeting also included networking sessions and bilateral meetings to further facilitate business relations among the participating nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
included networking sessions networking among SMEs Laos piccola e media impresa
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza