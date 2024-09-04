Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Laos: Meeting to promote tourism between Laos, Vietnam and Thailand

04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 01, 2024_ A meeting was held in Khammuan Province, Laos, to promote tourism cooperation between Laos, Vietnam and Thailand. During the meeting, representatives from the three countries discussed strategies to improve tourism management and facilitate information exchange. The meeting was attended by local and national officials, aiming to strengthen ties and optimize tourism resources. This news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This event is an important step in strengthening tourism cooperation in the region, aiming to create an enabling environment for the sustainable development of the sector.

