Laos: Meeting to promote women entrepreneurship in the economic sector

06 October 2024_ A meeting was held to strengthen the skills of Lao women entrepreneurs, aiming to prepare them to become leaders in the ASEAN context in 2025. The event was attended by local and international women entrepreneurs, with a focus on collaboration and economic development. During the meeting, topics such as expanding business networks and supporting women in the business sector were discussed. This news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This meeting is an important step in including women in the regional economic landscape and strengthening their entrepreneurial skills.