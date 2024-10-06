Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Meeting to promote women entrepreneurship in the economic sector

06 October 2024_ A meeting was held to strengthen the skills of Lao women entrepreneurs, aiming to prepare them to become leaders in the ASEAN...

Laos: Meeting to promote women entrepreneurship in the economic sector
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 October 2024_ A meeting was held to strengthen the skills of Lao women entrepreneurs, aiming to prepare them to become leaders in the ASEAN context in 2025. The event was attended by local and international women entrepreneurs, with a focus on collaboration and economic development. During the meeting, topics such as expanding business networks and supporting women in the business sector were discussed. This news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This meeting is an important step in including women in the regional economic landscape and strengthening their entrepreneurial skills.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN context During the meeting meeting convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza