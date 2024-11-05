Laos: Meeting to Strengthen Mineral Trade Regulations

05 November 2024_ On 4 November 2024, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Laos, chaired by Deputy Minister Bounthang Duangthavanh, to discuss mineral trade regulation. The meeting was attended by representatives of the ministry and Lao Standard Co., Ltd., with the aim of improving supervision and compliance of mineral import and export activities. During the event, the importance of ensuring the legality and safety of business operations in the mining sector, in line with current regulations, was highlighted. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards greater transparency and accountability in Laos' mining sector, which is crucial to the country's economy.