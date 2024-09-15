Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Mekong River water level expected to drop

September 14, 2024_ MRC reported that the water level in the Mekong River in Luang Prabang province is currently 18.58 meters, down 44 centimeters...

Laos: Mekong River water level expected to drop
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ MRC reported that the water level in the Mekong River in Luang Prabang province is currently 18.58 meters, down 44 centimeters from the previous day. The water level is expected to drop further below the alert level from September 15, 2024. In the capital Vientiane, the water level will remain stable until September 18, before dropping to the alert level on September 19. Authorities are urging people to carefully monitor the water levels, especially in the Pakse area, where a significant drop is expected. This news was reported by laophattananews.com. The mentioned provinces, such as Luang Prabang and Vientiane, are important cultural and historical centers of Laos, located along the Mekong River, which is vital to the local ecosystem and economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
water water level drop Luang Prabang
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza