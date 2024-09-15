Laos: Mekong River water level expected to drop

September 14, 2024_ MRC reported that the water level in the Mekong River in Luang Prabang province is currently 18.58 meters, down 44 centimeters from the previous day. The water level is expected to drop further below the alert level from September 15, 2024. In the capital Vientiane, the water level will remain stable until September 18, before dropping to the alert level on September 19. Authorities are urging people to carefully monitor the water levels, especially in the Pakse area, where a significant drop is expected. This news was reported by laophattananews.com. The mentioned provinces, such as Luang Prabang and Vientiane, are important cultural and historical centers of Laos, located along the Mekong River, which is vital to the local ecosystem and economy.