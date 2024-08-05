Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Memorandum of Understanding on Green Economy signed with the United Kingdom

05 August 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the...

Laos: Memorandum of Understanding on Green Economy signed with the United Kingdom
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Green Economy with David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, during the Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers. The agreement, signed on July 26 at the National Convention Center, aims to promote decarbonization and support climate-resilient economic activities. The MoU highlights both countries' commitment to addressing climate change, in line with their obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. The partnership aims to improve decision-making based on climate risks and strengthen community resilience, reflecting the shared priorities of the two countries. The news is reported by laotiantimes.com. This agreement represents a significant step in international cooperation to address the climate crisis globally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU highlights This agreement represents United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza