Laos: Memorandum of Understanding on Green Economy signed with the United Kingdom

05 August 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Green Economy with David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, during the Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers. The agreement, signed on July 26 at the National Convention Center, aims to promote decarbonization and support climate-resilient economic activities. The MoU highlights both countries' commitment to addressing climate change, in line with their obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. The partnership aims to improve decision-making based on climate risks and strengthen community resilience, reflecting the shared priorities of the two countries. The news is reported by laotiantimes.com. This agreement represents a significant step in international cooperation to address the climate crisis globally.