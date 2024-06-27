Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Laos: Message from the Prime Minister for International Anti-Drug Day

Laos: Message from the Prime Minister for International Anti-Drug Day
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
26 June 2024_ On the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the International Day against Drugs, the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, reiterated the government's commitment to the fight against drug trafficking. The message underlines the importance of international cooperation and raising awareness among the population about the dangers of drugs. The government has implemented several measures to combat the spread of narcotics, including rehabilitation programs and education campaigns. The fight against drugs is considered a national priority to ensure the security and development of the country. Laophattananews.com reports it. The Prime Minister thanked international partners for their support and urged all citizens to actively participate in this fight.

