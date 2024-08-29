Laos: Ministry of Defense receives specialized vehicles and equipment from Vietnam

Cerca nel sito
 
August 28, 2024_ The Ministry of Defense of Laos has received five vehicles and specialized equipment from the Ministry of Defense of Vietnam. This...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
August 28, 2024_ The Ministry of Defense of Laos has received five vehicles and specialized equipment from the Ministry of Defense of Vietnam. This donation was made in preparation for hosting the 44th and 45th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting, scheduled for 2024. The handover ceremony was held on August 27, 2024 in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, with high-level officials from the two countries in attendance. The move underscores the cooperation between Laos and Vietnam in strengthening regional security. This news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. Laos, officially known as the Lao People's Democratic Republic, is a country in Southeast Asia, bordering Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, China and Myanmar.

