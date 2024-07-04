Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: New ambassadors present credentials to the President

July 3, 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith welcomed the credentials of new ambassadors from ten countries. Among the accredited diplomats are...

Laos: New ambassadors present credentials to the President
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith welcomed the credentials of new ambassadors from ten countries. Among the accredited diplomats are representatives of Hungary, Japan and China, among others. During the ceremony, Sisoulith expressed confidence in the new ambassadors' ability to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations. Additionally, four new Lao ambassadors were appointed for overseas assignments. Laopost.com reports it. The event highlights the importance of international cooperation for Laos, which prepares to chair ASEAN in 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Lao event highlights four new Lao
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza