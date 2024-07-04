Laos: New ambassadors present credentials to the President

July 3, 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith welcomed the credentials of new ambassadors from ten countries. Among the accredited diplomats are representatives of Hungary, Japan and China, among others. During the ceremony, Sisoulith expressed confidence in the new ambassadors' ability to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations. Additionally, four new Lao ambassadors were appointed for overseas assignments. Laopost.com reports it. The event highlights the importance of international cooperation for Laos, which prepares to chair ASEAN in 2024.