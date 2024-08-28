Laos: New Chinese Ambassador Meets Trade Minister

August 27, 2024_ Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith received a courtesy visit from the new Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Ms. Fang Hong, on August 23. During the meeting, the Minister praised the Ambassador's diplomatic experience and expressed confidence in strengthening relations between Laos and China, especially in the industrial and trade sectors. Malaythong also thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support and stressed the importance of increasing Lao exports to China. The source of this news is kpl.gov.la. Trade relations between the two countries have seen significant growth, with a 31.6% increase in bilateral trade in the first half of 2024.