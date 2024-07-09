Laos: New Chinese ambassador warmly welcomed

8 July 2024_ Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith welcomed the new Chinese ambassador, Fang Hong, in an official ceremony. During the meeting, Kommasith expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of Fang Hong, underlining the trust of the Chinese government and people. Both sides reiterated the importance of bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between Laos and China. They also discussed further promoting trade, investment and tourism between the two countries. This is reported by lnr.org.la. The ceremony also highlighted China's support for Laos in its 2024 ASEAN chairmanship.