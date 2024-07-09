Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: New Chinese ambassador warmly welcomed

8 July 2024_ Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith welcomed the new Chinese ambassador, Fang Hong, in an official...

Laos: New Chinese ambassador warmly welcomed
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith welcomed the new Chinese ambassador, Fang Hong, in an official ceremony. During the meeting, Kommasith expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of Fang Hong, underlining the trust of the Chinese government and people. Both sides reiterated the importance of bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between Laos and China. They also discussed further promoting trade, investment and tourism between the two countries. This is reported by lnr.org.la. The ceremony also highlighted China's support for Laos in its 2024 ASEAN chairmanship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During the meeting Laos ASEAN chairmanship underlining the trust
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza