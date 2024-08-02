Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
Laos: New Chinese ambassador welcomed with enthusiasm

02 August 2024_ The Deputy Foreign Minister of Laos, Savan Savan, officially welcomed Fang Hong, the new ambassador of the People's Republic of China...

Laos: New Chinese ambassador welcomed with enthusiasm
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ The Deputy Foreign Minister of Laos, Savan Savan, officially welcomed Fang Hong, the new ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Laos. During the meeting, Savan expressed his appreciation for Fang's appointment, underlining the importance of bilateral relations between Laos and China. Fang reiterated China's commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields, including culture and tourism, to further promote ties between the two countries. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and trade relations between Laos and China, two nations that share a long history of cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina Laos
