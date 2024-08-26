August 25, 2024_ The new economic development project in the Sitthandon region is significantly contributing to the growth of Khong City, Champasak Province. This project includes the construction of roads and infrastructure, with a total investment of 12 million dollars, and aims to improve the living conditions of the local population. In addition, the project includes the creation of jobs and opportunities for families affected by natural disasters, such as the recent earthquake. Local authorities are optimistic about the positive impact of these initiatives on the social and economic development of the community. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. The project represents an important step in the modernization of the region and the improvement of the quality of life of its inhabitants.