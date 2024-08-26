Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: New Economic Development Project for Khong City

August 25, 2024_ The new economic development project in the Sitthandon region is significantly contributing to the growth of Khong City, Champasak...

Laos: New Economic Development Project for Khong City
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The new economic development project in the Sitthandon region is significantly contributing to the growth of Khong City, Champasak Province. This project includes the construction of roads and infrastructure, with a total investment of 12 million dollars, and aims to improve the living conditions of the local population. In addition, the project includes the creation of jobs and opportunities for families affected by natural disasters, such as the recent earthquake. Local authorities are optimistic about the positive impact of these initiatives on the social and economic development of the community. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. The project represents an important step in the modernization of the region and the improvement of the quality of life of its inhabitants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This project includes Local authorities are progetto project
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza