Laos: New guidelines for monitoring and managing public works

01 September 2024_ A meeting was held in Vientiane, Laos, on 30 August and 1 September 2024 to discuss new guidelines for monitoring and managing public works. Speaker of the National Assembly, Khamtai Siphandone, stressed the importance of strict monitoring to ensure the effectiveness and transparency of projects. During the meeting, proposals were presented to improve the accountability and supervision of construction activities, highlighting the need for stricter regulations. The source of this information is laophattananews.com. The meeting was attended by government officials and representatives from various sectors, with the aim of strengthening the governance and quality of infrastructure in the country.