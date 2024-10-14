Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: New hospital inaugurated in Vientiane thanks to cooperation with China

October 14, 2024_ On October 12, 2024, a new hospital was inaugurated in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, thanks to cooperation between the...

Laos: New hospital inaugurated in Vientiane thanks to cooperation with China
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ On October 12, 2024, a new hospital was inaugurated in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, thanks to cooperation between the governments of Laos and China. The new hospital, which represents a major breakthrough in the country's healthcare, was built with the support of the Chinese government and aims to improve healthcare for the local population. During the ceremony, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone expressed gratitude for China's support, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The hospital, which dates back to 1903, has become a symbol of healthcare cooperation between Laos and China, helping to improve the quality of life of Lao citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Laos Lao citizens Cina Vientiane
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza