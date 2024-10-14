October 14, 2024_ On October 12, 2024, a new hospital was inaugurated in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, thanks to cooperation between the governments of Laos and China. The new hospital, which represents a major breakthrough in the country's healthcare, was built with the support of the Chinese government and aims to improve healthcare for the local population. During the ceremony, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone expressed gratitude for China's support, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The hospital, which dates back to 1903, has become a symbol of healthcare cooperation between Laos and China, helping to improve the quality of life of Lao citizens.