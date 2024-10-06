Laos: New initiative to promote agricultural e-commerce in the country

October 5, 2024_ The Lao government has partnered with Hualun Logistics to improve the country's agricultural e-commerce system. The initiative, launched on October 4, 2024, aims to create a data platform for Lao agricultural products and train personnel involved in the sector. This project also includes the establishment of 20 e-commerce service points across the country, facilitating market access for local producers. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The ultimate goal is to increase the sales of Lao agricultural products abroad, thus contributing to the country's economic development and improving the livelihoods of farmers.