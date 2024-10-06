Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: New initiative to promote agricultural e-commerce in the country

October 5, 2024_ The Lao government has partnered with Hualun Logistics to improve the country's agricultural e-commerce system. The initiative,...

Laos: New initiative to promote agricultural e-commerce in the country
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ The Lao government has partnered with Hualun Logistics to improve the country's agricultural e-commerce system. The initiative, launched on October 4, 2024, aims to create a data platform for Lao agricultural products and train personnel involved in the sector. This project also includes the establishment of 20 e-commerce service points across the country, facilitating market access for local producers. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The ultimate goal is to increase the sales of Lao agricultural products abroad, thus contributing to the country's economic development and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lao government e commerce system Lao commercio elettronico
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza