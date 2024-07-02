Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: New laws on tourism and anti-money laundering approved

July 1, 2024_ The 7th regular meeting of the National Assembly of Laos, chaired by Chalern Yiapaoher, passed two important laws. The first concerns...

Laos: New laws on tourism and anti-money laundering approved
July 1, 2024_ The 7th regular meeting of the National Assembly of Laos, chaired by Chalern Yiapaoher, passed two important laws. The first concerns the tourism sector, with the aim of modernizing and facilitating investment and tourism development. The second law focuses on combating money laundering and terrorist financing by improving protection against financial crimes. Both laws passed with significant majorities. Laopost.com reports it. These new regulations aim to strengthen Laos' economy and financial security by aligning with international standards.

