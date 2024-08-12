Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Laos: New measures for environmental resources management

August 11, 2024_ The government of Laos has launched a major initiative to improve environmental resource management, with a focus on harvesting and...

Laos: New measures for environmental resources management
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ The government of Laos has launched a major initiative to improve environmental resource management, with a focus on harvesting and conserving natural resources. Strategies to ensure sustainable management of water and forest resources in the country were discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phonexay Sivilay. The meeting was attended by various government officials and representatives of relevant agencies, highlighting the importance of inter-ministerial cooperation. The source of this news is laophattananews.com. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development in Laos.

meeting chaired gestione management Laos
