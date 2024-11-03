Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Laos: New project for the cultivation of medicinal plants in the country
November 3, 2024_ The Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos has launched a project to grow medicinal plants, especially holy basil, in Pakxan and Bolikhamxai provinces. This project aims to develop the local economy and promote sustainable agricultural practices, in line with the country's sustainable development goals. Local authorities and agricultural companies will work together to ensure the quality and marketing of products, also promoting exports. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. The project represents an important step for Laos, which seeks to diversify its economy and improve the living conditions of rural communities.

