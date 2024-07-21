Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Laos: New railway line inaugurated between Vientiane and Bangkok
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 July 2024_ A new railway line connecting Vientiane, the capital of Laos, to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, was inaugurated starting from 20 July 2024. The opening ceremony was held at the Khamsavath railway station in Vientiane, in the presence of senior officials from the two countries, including the Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport of Laos, Xaysomphone Manotham, and the Deputy Minister of Transport of Thailand, Surapong Piyachote. The project, funded in part by the Thai government through the NEDA agency, aims to improve connectivity and promote tourism and trade between the two countries. The new railway line is part of a strategic plan to develop railway infrastructure between Laos and Thailand. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The cost of the project is more than 1.6 billion Thai baht, with 70% financed through loans and 30% through grants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
