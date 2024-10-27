Laos: New Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

October 26, 2024_ On October 25, 2024, Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suansavan Viyaket welcomed Vietnam's new Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tiem to the inauguration ceremony. During the meeting, the minister expressed her excitement for the appointment of the ambassador, stressing the importance of cooperation between Laos and Vietnam in various fields, including culture and tourism. Nguyen Minh Tiem thanked the warm welcome and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering stronger relations between the two countries. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between Laos and Vietnam, two Southeast Asian nations with a long history of cooperation.