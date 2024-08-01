Laos: Official visit by John Lee strengthens ties between Hong Kong and Laos

31 July 2024_ John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, paid his first official visit to Laos from 28 to 30 July 2024, during which 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to promote cooperation in various sectors. Lee's delegation, comprising high-level officials and 30 business leaders, highlighted the importance of relations between Hong Kong and Laos, with a focus on trade, investment and educational exchanges. Lee also visited the Vientiane Railway Station, a key project of China's Belt and Road Initiative, underlining Hong Kong's strategic role in supporting such developments. The visit represents a significant step towards greater collaboration and mutual benefits between the two regions, as reported by kpl.gov.la. Hong Kong, known for its financial infrastructure and status as an international hub, offers opportunities for Lao companies to expand their markets.