Laos: Official visit by the Vietnamese President to strengthen bilateral ties

11 July 2024_ The President of Vietnam, Vo Van Thuong, began an official visit to Laos to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed his appreciation for Vietnam's continued support. The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including economy, defense and culture. The visit included the signing of seven agreements, including three between governments and four between commercial entities. The website lnr.org.la reports it. The visit was followed by a welcome ceremony and an official meeting between the delegations of the two countries.