Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Official visit of the Lao Prime Minister to Singapore

10 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, paid an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Lawrence Wong....

Laos: Official visit of the Lao Prime Minister to Singapore
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, paid an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Lawrence Wong. The meeting, which took place on 9 July, had the aim of strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. During the visit, the two leaders discussed economic and social development, and signed two memoranda of understanding on educational cooperation and carbon credits. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The visit underlined the importance of bilateral collaboration in various sectors, including energy, trade and human development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
educational cooperation his counterpart Singapore istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza