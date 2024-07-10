Laos: Official visit of the Lao Prime Minister to Singapore

10 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, paid an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Lawrence Wong. The meeting, which took place on 9 July, had the aim of strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. During the visit, the two leaders discussed economic and social development, and signed two memoranda of understanding on educational cooperation and carbon credits. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The visit underlined the importance of bilateral collaboration in various sectors, including energy, trade and human development.