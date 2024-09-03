Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Laos: Opening Ceremony of the School Year in Vientiane
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 03, 2024_ On September 2, 2024, a school year opening ceremony was held at Somboon Middle School in Vientiane, attended by Sililad Thongsin, Deputy Mayor of the capital. During the event, a summary of the educational activities of the 2023-2024 school year was presented, highlighting the progress and challenges in the education sector. The commitment to improving the quality of education and ensuring a conducive learning environment for students was emphasized. The ceremony was attended by teachers, students, and community representatives, as reported by lnr.org.la. The 2024-2025 school year promises to be a great opportunity to strengthen education in Laos, a Southeast Asian country known for its rich culture and traditions.

