Laos: Opening of the 45th AIPA Assembly in Vientiane

October 19, 2024_ The 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) opened today in Vientiane, Laos, with representatives from member countries attending. Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith highlighted the importance of this assembly as a platform to address regional challenges and promote cooperation among members. During the assembly, participants will discuss crucial issues such as sustainability, security and economic development in the ASEAN region. This was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The event takes place in a context of growing cooperation among ASEAN countries, aiming to strengthen ties and address common challenges.