Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
13:31
Laos: Opening of the 7th Ordinary Congress of the People's Council of Vientiane

8 July 2024_ The 7th Ordinary Congress of the Vientiane People's Council, second legislature, was officially inaugurated on 8 July 2024 at the...

Laos: Opening of the 7th Ordinary Congress of the People's Council of Vientiane
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
8 July 2024_ The 7th Ordinary Congress of the Vientiane People's Council, second legislature, was officially inaugurated on 8 July 2024 at the conference room of the Vientiane Administrative Office. Chaired by Anuphab Tunalom, President of the Vientiane People's Council, the event was attended by Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Governor of Vientiane, and various National Council members and representatives from related sectors. During the opening, Anuphab Tunalom highlighted the economic and financial challenges Laos faced in the first six months of 2024, including inflation, unstable exchange rates and rising commodity prices. Despite these difficulties, the Vientiane government continues to be committed to implementing the economic and social development plans approved for 2024. This was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The congress will discuss and approve important local development issues, including preparations for hosting the ASEAN summit and other urban development initiatives.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN summit financial challenges Laos Lao second legislature
