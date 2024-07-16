Laos: Opening of the first government meeting of 2024

15 July 2024_ The first government meeting of 2024 in Laos was held on 15 July at the National Conference Hall. The event was attended by important political figures, including Party General Secretary and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. During the meeting, the country's economic and financial problems were discussed, with particular attention to political stability and resource management. The government has highlighted the importance of finding effective solutions to address current challenges. This is reported by pasaxon.org.la. The meeting highlighted the need for close cooperation between the various institutions to overcome the country's economic and social difficulties.