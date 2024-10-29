Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: Opening of the ninth session of the ruling Party's Central Committee

Laos: Opening of the ninth session of the ruling Party's Central Committee
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ The ninth session of the Central Committee of the ruling Lao PDR opened today, aiming to address critical economic and social issues. Chairman of the Committee, Sihavong Thongsavanh, stressed the importance of addressing global and local challenges, such as climate change and economic hardship. The meeting will also discuss preparations for the next party congress, scheduled for 2025, according to pasaxon.org.la. The session will end on November 6, 2024, and is expected to lead to significant decisions for the political and economic future of Laos.

