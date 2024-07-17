Laos: Participation in the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development

July 17, 2024_ From July 15 to 17, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, led the Lao delegation to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York. During the event, Kommasith highlighted the importance of addressing multiple crises and promoting sustainable and innovative solutions to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda. He also presented the third Voluntary National Review of Laos, highlighting the progress and challenges in achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The forum saw the participation of numerous countries, committed to strengthening international cooperation for sustainable development. This is reported by lnr.org.la. Laos also organized a side event with Azerbaijan, focused on clearing unexploded mines to improve the security and development of local communities.