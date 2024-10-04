Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Party Congress Held in Champasak with Focus on Development and Governance

03 October 2024_ The 12th Lao Party Congress is being held on 3-4 October 2024 in Champasak Province, with representatives from several provinces...

Laos: Party Congress Held in Champasak with Focus on Development and Governance
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ The 12th Lao Party Congress is being held on 3-4 October 2024 in Champasak Province, with representatives from several provinces participating. The event, chaired by Sihavong Thongsavanh, aims to discuss and approve a working report that includes ten key points for the future development of the country. During the congress, party members will focus on governance issues and the importance of a collective approach to address current challenges. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. This congress is an important opportunity for the Party to review the strategies and policies needed for the socio-economic progress of Laos.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lao Party Congress This congress congresso congress
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza