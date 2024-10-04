Laos: Party Congress Held in Champasak with Focus on Development and Governance

03 October 2024_ The 12th Lao Party Congress is being held on 3-4 October 2024 in Champasak Province, with representatives from several provinces participating. The event, chaired by Sihavong Thongsavanh, aims to discuss and approve a working report that includes ten key points for the future development of the country. During the congress, party members will focus on governance issues and the importance of a collective approach to address current challenges. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. This congress is an important opportunity for the Party to review the strategies and policies needed for the socio-economic progress of Laos.