Laos: Party Meeting to Plan 2024 Activities

Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
October 17, 2024_ On October 16, 2024, the Luang Namtha Provincial Government held a Party Management Committee meeting to discuss the activities planned for 2024. During the meeting, plans for the implementation of the province's economic and social policies and strategies in the coming months were outlined. The importance of addressing economic and social challenges, such as combating drugs and improving living conditions, was also discussed. This news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is a significant step in ensuring the sustainable development of the province and the well-being of its people.

