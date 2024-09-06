Laos: PM and Indonesian President meet to strengthen bilateral ties

06 September 2024_ Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, welcomed President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on an official visit to the country on 5-6 September 2024. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance relations between Laos and Indonesia, with a focus on economic and cultural cooperation. Siphandone expressed his excitement for the visit, stressing the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations within the ASEAN community. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between the two countries, which share common interests in various fields, including agriculture, tourism and investment.