Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: PM and Indonesian President meet to strengthen bilateral ties

06 September 2024_ Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, welcomed President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on an official visit to the country...

Laos: PM and Indonesian President meet to strengthen bilateral ties
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, welcomed President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on an official visit to the country on 5-6 September 2024. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance relations between Laos and Indonesia, with a focus on economic and cultural cooperation. Siphandone expressed his excitement for the visit, stressing the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations within the ASEAN community. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between the two countries, which share common interests in various fields, including agriculture, tourism and investment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN community During the meeting Laos This meeting marks
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza