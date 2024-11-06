Laos: PM attends key regional summits in China

05 November 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will attend two major regional summits in China on 6 and 7 November 2024. The events include the 8th Mekong-GMS meeting and the 11th CLMV summit, which brings together Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam. These meetings aim to strengthen economic cooperation and define strategies for sustainable development in the region, vientianetimeslao.la reported. During his visit, Prime Minister Siphandone will also have the opportunity to meet with representatives of Chinese companies to discuss investment and cooperation opportunities.