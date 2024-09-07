Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Laos: PM Calls for Support for 2024 ASEAN Summits

06 September 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has urged citizens to actively support the country as the host of the 44th and 45th ASEAN...

Laos: PM Calls for Support for 2024 ASEAN Summits
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
06 September 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has urged citizens to actively support the country as the host of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in 2024. In a public address, he called on all ethnic groups to contribute to the success of this important event, stressing that 2024 is a crucial year for Laos, with the Visit Laos Year and the ASEAN Chairmanship. Siphandone highlighted Laos' active role in ASEAN since 1997 and the importance of the chairmanship in elevating the country's position regionally and internationally. This news was reported by kpl.gov.la. The chairmanship theme, "ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience", reflects Laos' strategic goal of becoming a regional connectivity hub.

