Laos: PM Siphandone and Burmese leader Min Aung Hlaing meet to strengthen bilateral relations

November 10, 2024_ During the 8th Greater Mekong Region Summit and the 11th CLMV Summit, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone met with Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Myanmar, in Kunming, China. The two leaders discussed the importance of strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, expressing confidence that the meeting will benefit the people of both nations. They also agreed to hold discussions at their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. They also discussed future collaboration in various fields, including cross-border cooperation, energy and tourism, as reported by kpl.gov.la. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation in the Mekong region.