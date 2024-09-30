September 29, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attended an international conference in New York, highlighting current global challenges such as climate change and economic crises. In his speech, he stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among nations to address common issues and promote sustainable development. Siphandone also mentioned Laos' role as ASEAN Chair in 2024, highlighting the country's commitment to greater regional integration. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. Laos, officially known as the Lao People's Democratic Republic, is a country in Southeast Asia, characterized by a rich culture and a growing economy.