Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: PM stresses importance of international cooperation to address global challenges

September 29, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attended an international conference in New York, highlighting current global challenges...

Laos: PM stresses importance of international cooperation to address global challenges
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attended an international conference in New York, highlighting current global challenges such as climate change and economic crises. In his speech, he stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among nations to address common issues and promote sustainable development. Siphandone also mentioned Laos' role as ASEAN Chair in 2024, highlighting the country's commitment to greater regional integration. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. Laos, officially known as the Lao People's Democratic Republic, is a country in Southeast Asia, characterized by a rich culture and a growing economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lao role as ASEAN Laos officially known as
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza